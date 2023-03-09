Remember His Name – Unforgotten

The fact that Godolphin kept Unforgotten in training after coming home second on his first two starts was evidence enough that he had more untapped ability, and so it has proved with three wins on the bounce, one at Newcastle in 2021, and two more at Lingfield since returning from close to two years off.

He likes to race near the pace before pouncing late on and has only been upped 4lb and I suspect he may be a Group horse hiding in a handicap.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Unforgotten 2.05pm Wolverhampton 9/2 most bookmakers