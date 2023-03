Easy As That has been living up to his name in recent weeks with successes at Haydock and then Newcastle making it two out of three over fences, and with soft ground expected on Saturday at Sandown, he may take another step forward.

A 9lb rise in the handicap will clearly make this his toughest test yet, but one I feel he can pass for Venetia Williams before connections mull over his next assignments.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Easy As That 3.35pm Sandown 13/8 most bookmakers