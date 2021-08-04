Risky Option But A Decent Price At Sandown

Every now and then you have to take a bigger risk and the 7.37pm at Sandown is a prime example.

Firstly, hats off to Pam Sly for keeping a now six-year-old in training despite issues that saw him off the track from September 2017 until his return to action at Beverley last month, a sabbatical of close to four years. Dark Spec was sent off a 25/1 shot, he outran his price by some way, coming home a 3 3/4l length fourth despite being slowly away and then meeting trouble in running.

Upped half a furlong today and off 2lb lower, it seems safe to assume he should improve for that run (though admittedly, he could also “bounce”), and if he does, he could be very well handicapped. Truth is, there is a touch of sentimentality in the selection, but there is also a sensible form call and a big run is very much on the cards this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet ½ Each Way Dark Spec 7.37pm Sandown 11/1 SkyBet, Paddy Power and most bookmakers