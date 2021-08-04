Well Handicapped Appleby Runner Looks Worth A Punt

Pro Am Female Jockey races aren’t everybody’s cup of tea but when you spot a horse who is potentially well handicapped, then hopefully that is all that matters.

Michael Appleby has his horses in fine form at present and Camerily Joe is due to go up 4lb in the handicap shortly, suggesting she is potentially well in ahead of the 4.00pm at Brighton this afternoon. A winner at Wolverhampton last month, he went so close to following up when beaten a short head at Yarmouth when running on strongly and only just failing to get up where it counts.

Erika Parkinson claims a useful 7lb off his back here, and if he can reproduce his recent efforts then even this mark won’t be enough to stop him here, and although Otago looks a serios danger, he does have to give the selection 13lb, which will hopefully be unlucky for him.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Camerily Joe 4.00pm Brighton 5/2 Bet365