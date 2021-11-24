Roar Home The Jungle King

Those planning an afternoon and evening of all-weather action don’t have to travel that far from Lingfield to Chelmsford this evening where trainer Robyn Brisland will be hoping he can get another win out of the remarkable Porter Inthejungle.

Somehow the Hampshire trainer has unlocked the secret to the five-year-old son of Bungle Inthejungle who was unplaced on his first two starts since joining the yard in April, but has won the next four, rising up the handicap from a mark of 51 to the 68 he is rated at present.

He likes to front run so will avoid any kickback, , and all his wins have been over this seven furlong trip, and although he is yet to win on the all-weather despite seven attempts, this is his first try since joining his new home.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Porter Inthejungle 6.45pm Chelmsford 9/2 most bookmakers