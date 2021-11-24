Bookies Could be Morty-Fied

It feels like an all-weather kind of day to me and I will start at Lingfield with the David O’Meara trained Morty who looks all set to carry a 6lb winner’s penalty here after winning last time out over a furlong shorter at Wolverhampton.

His stable remain in great form in the last two weeks which has to be seen as a positive as is the booking of Jason Watson to ride, and although he has to shoulder top weight here it doesn’t look a race that will take that much winning.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Morty 2.40pm Lingfield 11/4 Sky Bet, William Hill and others.