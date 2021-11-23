Rock To Star At Kempton

An each way price for an improving William Haggas trained three-year-old is just too much to resist in the one listed race on the Kempton card, and although Stormy Antarctic will be a tough nut to crack, Lady Rockstar does get 10lb from that rival.

Admittedly all we have to go on is a maiden romp at Wolverhampton in a race that possibly adds up to very little, but she could do no more than storm home, and with just the six career starts there is every chance there is even more to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lady Rockstar 7.15pm Kempton 9/1 Paddy Power, Bet Victor and others.