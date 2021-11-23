Keeping The Faith

Despite the large field it is hard to look past Testing Faith in the 4.45pm at Kempton after the son of Time Test came home in second spot for the second time here over further last time out.

Sitting on or near the pace throughout, he was caught close home when weakening inside the last furlong, suggesting he may well try a front running performance here where his stamina will be less stretched over a this trip.

Martin Dwyer rides for Ian Williams whose horses are ticking over nicely lately, and unless there I anything special among then unraced contingent, he looks to have a rock solid chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Testing Faith 4.45pm Kempton 3/1 most bookmakers.