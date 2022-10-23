Rose Could Bloom At Chepstow

Rose Of Arcadia changed hands for a pretty penny back in 2019, and although she won a bumper and a novice hurdle, her career over fences simply failed to take off with a fourth at Wincanton the highlight.

Sent off to the point-to-point field for a refresh she has been a different animal with victories at Badbury Rings by a distance, and Charlton Horethorne by a very easy six lengths.

Although a return to rules won’t be as easy as those assignments, she does appear to have found a new lease of life, and off a mark of 113 over hurdles with fences put on the back-burner for now, she looks to have very chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rose Of Arcadia 2.35pm Chepstow 7/4 most bookmakers