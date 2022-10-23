Hopefully Henri Won’t Come Second

It looks like Chepstow have had plenty of rain, with good ground currently predicted and if it remains that way, we will have some seriously competitive racing.

I confidently expect Paul Nicholls to have a very good season and his string are already in great form, though I am less enthused about the forecast 7/4 about dual bumper winner Henri The Second. The winner of his first two bumpers here and at Ascot, he lost his action at Aintree on his only other start and returned with some minor injuries, but if he has schooled as well as I have heard, then he is difficult to oppose here. Richhill, Hold Up La Colmine, and Stans The Man also look interesting and are ones to watch for future reference.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Henri The Second 12.55pm Chepstow Evens Paddy Power, Betfair, and Bet Victor