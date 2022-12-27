Run Don’t Walk At Doncaster

They say you should never go back over the cliff in this game, but lemming-like I am back giving Nicky Henderson’s Walking On Air another crack of the whip.

There was a time when he was talked about in the same breath as Constitution Hill and Jonbon, and although that now looks like gross exaggeration, he must surely be better than we have seen so far?

Second in a Kempton bumper, he stepped up on that when strolling away with a novice hurdle at Newbury before pulling up under the added weight of my money at Aintree after too many hurdling errors. He made his handicap debut back at Aintree over two and a half miles when third, beaten less than five lengths earlier this month, and runs off the same mark this afternoon stepping up to three miles for the first time.

They always felt he has more stamina than speed so this may well be his ideal trip (hopefully), and as I am convinced he is better than a handicapper, I will be disappointed if he cannot score today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Walking On Air 1.55pm Doncaster 7/4 Bet365