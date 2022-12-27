Can The Williams Mare Ride The Storm

Two horses sired by the same “Daddy” this afternoon, and both running at Doncaster. Walk In The Park is proving a popular and successful sire in the National Hunt world and we will start with an each way bet on his daughter Walk In The Storm who makes her hurdling debut in the 12.10pm.

Trained by Ian Williams, the five-year-old has had five starts in bumpers, coming second on her debut and winning at Newcastle in January, but I am told they feel she will be so much better over hurdles. Apparently, they think an awful lot of her at home in Worcestershire but make no mistake, this is a very competitive race and each way seems by far the most sensible option.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Walk In The Storm 12.10pm Doncaster 25/1 Bet365