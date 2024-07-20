Ryan Horse Can Boss Them At Redcar

My second and final bet at Redcar will be on Kevin Ryan’s Borderline Boss, who has his second run of the season in the seven-furlong handicap at 2.52pm.

He returned after eight month s off at Doncaster last month with a promising second over a furlong less on his handicap debut, keeping on well to be beaten half a length at the line, suggesting this trip will be ideal.

Somehow he hasn’t been touched by the handicapper, remaining on a mark of 65, and there would be plenty of disappointment from connections if he cannot win this.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Borderline Boss 2.52pm Redcar 3/1 most bookmakers