Ballet Can Dance To Victory

One from Ireland and with no prices as I write I could be tipping odds-on – or not as the case may be.

All I do know is that the breeding of Ballet Slippers makes her racing royalty, and whether she wins big races or not, she already has a future in the breeding paddocks.

A daughter of top sire Dubawi out of Magical, who won seven Group Ones herself, and thus closely related to Auguste Rodin we don’t know how good she actually is, but if she inherits just a small percentage of her parents genes, then she ought to prove too good for these under Ryan Moore.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ballet Slippers 1.40pm The Curragh 100/30 Bet365