Sam’s Yer Man At Sedgefield

The weather may well decide what bets we can or cannot have this weekend but if Sedgefield goes ahead, you would have to think that Tom Creen would have a solid chance in the opener at 2.05pm.

Trainer Sam England won this in 2020 suggesting he will know the sort needed, and this eighty-year-old has won two of his six starts over fences, and placed in three others, with both of those wins here over a couple of furlongs shorter. He won a point-to–point over three miles and placed over hurdles so the trip should hold no fears, and as he won first time out last season, there is every reason to expect a decent run first time out this time around.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tom Creen 2.05pm Sedgefield 2/1 most bookmakers