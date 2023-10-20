JJ Is OK With Me

Over the jumps at Kempton (fingers crossed as I write) I will be having a couple of punts, starting with the Jay Jay Reilly in the 3.30pm. Dan Skelton’s seven-year old does have to suffer top-weight here but he has only had the six starts over fences, winning two and coming second in two others.

One of those victories was over course and distance in February and he has also won here over hurdles so the track is fine, while his last run saw him beaten less than a length here off 1lb lower in a Class Two contest in May.

The stable are beginning to fire on all cylinders in recent weeks, and if he takes to the expected softer surface, the drop in grade this afternoon may see him win once again.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Jay Jay Reilly 3.30pm Kempton 4/1 Bet365