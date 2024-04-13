Sanitiser Could Clean Up

Not a single meeting on the Flat to even look at, all-weather or turf, which makes little sense to me in mid-April, but we soldier on regardless.

Starting with the 2.40pm at Plumpton, trainer Gary Moore has his name in the title and looks to have an excellent chance of picking up first prize with the lightly raced Sanitiser.

Last seen back in November when fourth in a Kempton handicap he drops into maiden company here which may see him get off the mark over hurdles. Four times a winner on the Flat, he clearly has plenty of ability, and if the ground remains on the good side, he may get home in front over the two miles here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sanitiser 2.40pm Plumpton 3/1 William Hill and 888Sport.com