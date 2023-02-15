Sax Appeal At Southwell

Much as I am expecting a far better effort from the once-raced Lingfield fourth Urban Outlook in the 6.45pm at Southwell tonight, and he could well prove to be the biggest danger to Sax Appeal who seems the likelier winner.

Trained by Charlie Johnston, he was only seventh on his one start last year at Lingfield when as green as grass, but showed the benefit of that education when running away with his maiden over this course and distance last month. He scored by an easy six lengths that day despite giving ground away at the start, and if he learns to behave himself a little bit better he ought to win for us this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sax Appeal 6.45pm Southwell 9/4 most bookmakers