Rick Pickings at Kelso This Afternoon

A bit of a strange day now that Fakenham have abandoned, leaving us with one card over jumps – and three on the all-weather including Dundalk. Kelso out on a decent enough card to keep me occupied, and one where I like the look of the Dan Skelton trained Richhill, who travels north looking for another success.

Last time out, and on his first start after wind-surgery, he made most of the running to hold on by a neck over two and a half miles or so at Southwell, but they drop him back in trip here and if he can get to a commanding lead as he did last time, he won’t be stopping close home over two miles and could well prove too good for all of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Richhill 2.35pm Kelso 11/8 BetUK, 5/4 Bet365