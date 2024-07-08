Say Yea To Naa

It is a rare occurrence to see a Listed race on a Tuesday afternoon but we have one over a mile at Pontefract when I am going to take a risk on the fitness of Naaey for the Gosdens.

A lightly raced filly who was second on her only start as a two-year-old before winning a Wolverhampton with ease in a lowly novice, she has plenty to find on the little we have seen so far but is clearly held in some regard.

With the stable in great form she could be the surprise package and although this will be her biggest test yet, I am hoping she can pass it with flying colours.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Naaey 3.10pm Pontefract 9/1 most bookmakers