Word from Newmarket is that George Boughey’s unraced Cadarn, a son of Magna Grecai who may prove well bought at 70,000 Guineas, is expected to go well in the maiden at 2.40pm.

He isn’t a world-beater or anywhere near to Group class at this moment in time, but Danny Tudhope has been booked to ride and I am hoping for a top three finish at a double figure price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Cadarn 2.40pm Pontefract 17/2 William Hill