Scoop Six Perms May Pay Dividends

With all the wedge set to be paid out from Scoop 6 pots this weekend I ought to at least get involved , and the thing is, you can have more than one horse in a race and still have a shot at a share of the prize by adding up your stakes accordingly. If I knew who the winners were I would be sat on a beach waiting for a cigar to be rolled for me on a maidens thigh, but life doesn’t quite work that way – though if anyone has any interest, these are the horses I will be perming on Saturday in the hope of landing a little something extra for the weekend. It is important that we all remember, you have to multiply the number of horses over the six races (so two a race becomes 2x2x2x2x2x2=64 times the £2 unit so £128 (too much for my pocket), so my advice will always remain the same – try to find at least three bankers (easier said than done, I agree ), then if you have two in all the others races it “only ” comes to 8 bets and a more affordable stake!

As an example, this is the bet I’ll be placing this week – wish me luck!

1.25 Ascot – Trueshan

2.00 Ascot – Kinross

2.40 Ascot – Emily Upjohn

2.45 Catterick – Eagle Creek and Jill Rose

3.15 Catterick – Count d’orsay and Zim Baby

4.40 Ascot – Symbolise and Safe Voyage

1 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 8 bets x £2 -£16 staked – as an example – I am not for a second suggesting you copy the best as it is a pool that will be split and if we all of it even if it does come in, we are cutting each others throats!