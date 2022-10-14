Can Sport Readers ‘HAVE IT OFF’ with the final TOTE World Pool of 2022?

So tomorrow is the final Tote World Pool day of 2022 & there is value everywhere for horseracing punter but specifically:

i) Guaranteed minimum Placepot (not a World Pool bet) of £250K at Ascot…& each of the first 3 of these £250K Placepots have exceeded that figure

ii) 106 of the Tote UK World Pool tournament players are going for the £25K top prize & a share of a further £25K on the day if they ‘Beat Benson’ (every profitable punter that does better than the Tote’s Jamie Benson will share £25K)…those in the mix include Harry Findlay, Andrew Mount & Rory Delargy

iii) Being a World Pool day there will a pot of around £1M for every Win & Swinger market in every Ascot race…& overrounds to about 105% (there have even been ‘underrounds’ this year on World Pool days)

iv) Scoop6 pool values: Win Fund rollover: £40,722. Bonus Fund rollover: £271,500

Saturday’s Scoop6 races:

1.25 Ascot – 2m Gp2 Long Distance Cup (8-declared)

2.00 Ascot – 6f Gp1 Champions Sprint (18-declared)

2.40 Ascot – 1m4f Gp1 Champions F&M (14-declared)

2.45 Catterick – 7f Hcap (15-declared)

3.15 Catterick – 5f 0-100 Hcap (15-declared)

4.40 Ascot – 1m Balmoral Hcap (20-declared)

v) The ‘World Pool Moment of the Year’ prize of £34K (to be shared at the wining yard) will be announced at 1245pm at Ascot

The four World Pool Moment of the Year finalists are: