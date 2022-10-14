Can Sport Readers ‘HAVE IT OFF’ with the final TOTE World Pool of 2022?

So tomorrow is the final Tote World Pool day of 2022 & there is value everywhere for horseracing punter but specifically:
i) Guaranteed minimum Placepot (not a World Pool bet) of £250K at Ascot…& each of the first 3 of these £250K Placepots have exceeded that figure
ii) 106 of the Tote UK World Pool tournament players are going for the £25K top prize & a share of a further £25K on the day if they ‘Beat Benson’ (every profitable punter that does better than the Tote’s Jamie Benson will share £25K)…those in the mix include Harry Findlay, Andrew Mount & Rory Delargy
iii) Being a World Pool day there will a pot of around £1M for every Win & Swinger market in every Ascot race…& overrounds to about 105% (there have even been ‘underrounds’ this year on World Pool days)
iv) Scoop6 pool values: Win Fund rollover: £40,722. Bonus Fund rollover: £271,500
Saturday’s Scoop6 races:
1.25 Ascot – 2m Gp2 Long Distance Cup (8-declared)
2.00 Ascot – 6f Gp1 Champions Sprint (18-declared)
2.40 Ascot – 1m4f Gp1 Champions F&M (14-declared)
2.45 Catterick – 7f Hcap (15-declared)
3.15 Catterick – 5f 0-100 Hcap (15-declared)
4.40 Ascot – 1m Balmoral Hcap (20-declared)
v) The ‘World Pool Moment of the Year’ prize of £34K (to be shared at the wining yard) will be announced at 1245pm at Ascot
The four World Pool Moment of the Year finalists are:
- Reg Todd led up Dark Shift to win the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot on Wednesday 15th June. Reg has worked for Charlie Hills for over 30 years, and this was his first time leading up a Royal Ascot winner.
- Ricky Hall led up Baaeed when he recorded his stunning tenth consecutive win in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday 17th August.
- Annabel Willis led up Alpinista when she recorded her seventh consecutive win with a brilliant performance in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York on Thursday 18th August.
- Satrejeet Jhingree led up Highfield Princess who landed her second Group 1 in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday 19th August.