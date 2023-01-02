Sea Can Make A Splash On Her Debut

I will not even try to defend the quality of the racing today, but we do have one interesting race on the Flat at Kempton when Charlie Appleby has two runners, and has booked husband and wife team Tom Marquand and Hollie Doyle to ride them.

Tom is on board the once-raced Star Guest, who came home a neck second at Lingfield last month, while Hollie is on board the unraced Frankel filly Sapphire Seas, and I suspect we could be in for some battle, with no quarter given from the saddle at least.

Picking one over the other was always going to be tricky, but I am hearing from Newmarket that they really like Sapphire Seas and feel she has Group potential, and if that is the case, she should go close first time out though her lack of experience has to be seen as a negative.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sapphire Seas 6.00pm Kempton 11/2 Bet365