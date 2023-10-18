See The Light With This Balding Maiden

On a pretty poor day my second suggestion races on the all-weather at Newcastle this evening when I am willing to take a chance on Andrew Balding’s Light Speed.

Slowly away on his Southwell debut before running green and finally finishing with a flourish into sixth, he appears to have Moon Flight and Ribble Rouser to beat, but the first named was beaten seven lengths into fourth here last month while Tim Easterby’s gelding was beaten more than nine lengths when third at Leicester.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Light Speed 7.00pm Newcastle 7/2 most bookmakers