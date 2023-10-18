Ex-Irish Hurdler Could Reverse A Trend

Everyone mentions the British horses being sold to race overseas, but I have noticed Dr Richard Newland is looking to reverse that trend and he has Kilbeggan winner Macanogue entered to race in the 1.40pm at Uttoxeter for his first start for the stable.

A maiden winner that day, and only by half a length, but the six-year-old was value for more after idling once he cruised to the front. Not overfaced for his UK debut he does have to give weight away all round but he represents a very shrewd outfit who know the time of day, and I will be surprised if he doesn’t put up a decent effort.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Macanogue 1.40pm Uttoxeter 6/1 all bookmakers