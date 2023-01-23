Serena Gets A Dream Ride

A last minute re-write here after Warwick became yet another casualty, but I am happy enough to put up Calcutta Dream instead as the five-year-old attempts to shrug off a 5lb penalty after winning by a neck over course and distance last time put.

Although he battled on well to score that day connections have added first-time cheekpieces in addition to a hood this afternoon to help his focus, but more importantly to me, he has the help of Serena Brotherton in the saddle. This race is restricted to amateur riders and she us undoubtedly one of the best of that ilk, and I am hopeful she can steer him to success here before he turns out again next Monday without a second penalty, thanks to the conditions of this contest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Calcutta Dream 1.00pm Newcastle 6/4 Bet365