Billy – You Are My Hero

Meanwhile at Catterick, Warren Greatrex will be hoping that Bolsover Bill can shrug off a rise in the weights and make it four wins in a row in the 2.45pm at Catterick.

Two course and distance wins were followed by success at Ffos Las over two miles, and although he has an added 10lb from the handicapper now he seems in the form of his life.

He obviously gets on well with jockey Dylan Kitts who has been on board for his last two successes and any further improvement and an easy time of things at the head of affairs could see him make it four in a row this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bolsover Bill 2.45pm Catterick 11/4 Bet365