Shallow Can Make A Splash

We all need a bit of variety in our lives so I am heading North to Newcastle this Friday for their all-weather card and it makes good sense to me to focus my attentions there for that reason alone.

I was taken with the recent win of Shallow Hal in a better race at Chelmsford, and I see no reason why he cannot follow up here. Yes the handicapper has put him up 4lb for that victory, but his jockey claims 7lb from the saddle this evening and as the horse is an experienced sort with 42 races to his name, he will know what is needed and could well follow up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shallow Hal 6.15pm Newcastle 9/2 Bet365