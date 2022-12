Three-year-olds have a poor record in the 7.15pm at Newcastle but I am hopeful that Beneficiary can buck those trends by carrying top-weight to success for in-for trainer Karl Burke.

Given the summer off to mature and strengthen, he returned with a nose success at Southwell when getting back up after being passed, suggesting the added furlong here may see further improvement.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Beneficiary 7.15pm Newcastle 11/4 most bookmakers