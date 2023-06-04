Shazam Looks Magic

A fairly quiet day on the Flat with one meeting on turf and one on the all-weather to look at, and if Shazam has fully recovered from her run at Lingfield late in May, then she is the one to be on in the 3.00pm at Leicester.

The quicker ground and step up to a mile and a quarter saw her come home an eased down winner that day, and although she has a 6lb penalty for that success, Billy Loughnane claims 3lb of that back from the saddle suggesting she is the one to be on again today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shazam 3.00pm Leicester 13/8 most bookmakers