Sir Mark Can Strike Again…

The admirable Sir Mark Prescott is in wonderful form and is so adept at placing his horses that ignoring the obvious chances of Glenister in the 8.45pm at Lingfield could be folly.

The son of Gleneagles returned for his first start following wind surgery with a very easy win here over a mile and a quarter, making all and running on well for a comfortable victory.

He does have to carry a 5lb penalty for that but seems likely to go up more for future starts hence the quick turnaround from last Saturday, and thanks to a small step up in class, he gets in here off bottom weight too.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Glenister 8.45pm Lingfield 11/8 Bet365