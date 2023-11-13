She’s So Good It’s Scary

Off to Kempton for our second bet today and if Frightening improves for his debut third, he could prove the one to beat. Trained by Ralph Beckett, whose horses have been running well in recent weeks, the daughter of Night Of Thunder was beaten less than three lengths at the line, despite a slow start that always saw her playing catch-up.

On breeding, the heavy ground she faced that day would not have been her ideal, and although this is her first start on the Polytrack, it equates to a quicker surface that may see her in a different light.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Frightening 4.55pm Kempton 9/2 most bookmakers