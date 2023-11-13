The Do Ron Ron….

Two on the all-weather for us this Wednesday, starting at Newcastle where I like the each way chances of Ron O who is potentially overpriced at 12/1 or thereabouts.

The five-year-old was fourth last time out, beaten five lengths at the line, but he had no luck in running at all when failing to get a run, before staying on well to be nearest at the line. He meets the winner (Eldrickjones) on 5lb better terms now and if he gets the rub of the green, he may even reverse the form with his old adversary.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ron O 4.15pm Newcastle 8/1 Bet365 and William Hill