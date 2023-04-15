Show Diplomacy And Back Discretion

Another each way bet today when the Charlton’s send Discretion back into action in the 8.00pm at Kempton tonight where I feel he has every chance. The stables’ horses are running to form which is a real positive, and the son of Dubawi won a couple of Class Five events last season before finding the Sandringham at Royal Ascot too much for him.

Interestingly, he wasn’t seen again last season suggesting he may have returned home with a knock, and if he is fully fit for his first run since, then a mark of 83 may still underestimate his true abilities.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Discretion 8.00pm Kempton 18/1 most bookmakers