Heart Rules Head

The fact that my first suggestion runs at Kelso might tell you all about the standard of the racing this Monday and this is no insult to the track who do have some decent cards – but if Heart Above steps up as I hope then none of will care about the rest of the races.

Third on his racecourse bow at Ayr in October, he cruised through the field to hit the front that day before either weakening or idling, and being caught to end up being beaten four and a half lengths at the line.

I am hoping he has learned a load from that experience in which case he can go well here and at the forecast prices (to be confirmed of course), he ought to prove difficult to keep out of the top three.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Heart Above 5.05pm Kelso 8/1 most bookmakers