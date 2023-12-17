Side With The Prince

At Wolverhampton this evening I am quietly confident that Dark Side Prince will give us a good run for our money in the five-furlong handicap at 7.00pm.

Well drawn in the two stall, the six-year-old looked to be coming back to his best with a length and three-quarter third over course and distance last time out, and as he runs off the same mark now, he has to have an each way chance with his latest two victories off 2lb higher, suggesting he is potentially well in this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dark Side Prince 7.00pm Wolverhampton 5/1 Bet365