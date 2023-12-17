Moore Gelding Looking To Add Chasing To His CV.

There is some surprisingly interesting racing on offer this afternoon, and I can but hope I have picked the right two races for us to all look to turn a pre-Christmas profit. rose

Wincanton is seen as a fair test for National Hunt horses, and I was intrigued to see Gary Moore sending Aggagio here for his debut over fences. Already the winner of six races on the Flat and a further four over hurdles, the five-year-old was last seen going under by half a length when third in a very good handicap at Goodwood in early September, form that shows he has both speed and stamina.

We do have to take his ability to jump on trust as this will be his first start over the larger obstacles, but if he can, hem ay prove too good for all of these more experienced rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Aggagio 12.50pm Wincanton 5/1 Bet365