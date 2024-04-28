Sing For Your Supper

Back to the UK for me this Monday after my trip to Hong Kong and straight off to Windsor races this evening. With the Gosden yard starting to hit something like top gear (at last), Lyric looks a solid enough option ahead of his return to action in the 5.39pm.

A once-raced son of Too Darn Hot, he finished second on the Kempton all-weather in November last year after running in snatches and looking as if he needed the experience to put him straight.

Easy to back that day at 11/1, we could see a very different beast on his turf debut this evening and with Robert Havlin in the saddle, I am hopeful of a winning run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lyric 5.39pm Windsor 6/4 Bet365