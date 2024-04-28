Tonight Forecast Suggests More Thunder

Fighter Command seems sure to prove popular for the Gosden stable in the second division of the maiden at 6.09pm and may well win with his head in his chest, but I am willing to take a chance on More Thunder at a bigger price.

Sir Michael Stoute trains the son of Night Of Thunder who set connections back 270,000 Euros as a yearling and is related to plenty of decent sorts obviously lacks racecourse experience, but he is reported to be straight enough to do himself justice, and may well hit the frame at a much better price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way More Thunder 6.09pm Windsor 11/2 Bet365