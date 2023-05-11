Sing for Your Supper At Ascot

The statistics don’t really tell us very much I am sorry to say with two exceptions – four-year-olds have won nine of the ten runnings as have horses drawn in single figures.

That info leads me with a shortlist of four to consider, and I have come down on the side of Timeless Melody, who represent the yard who won this in 2018 with Urban Fox. The son of Teofilo got off the mark on his first start for the yard after leaving Charlie Appleby when: taking a little novice event at Leicester last month and crucially, that was on heavy ground where he ran on strongly to win going away over a furlong shorter, and with soft or worse expected here, the conditions and step up to a mile may yet see him come out on top.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Timeless Melody 2.05pm Ascot 11/4 Coral and Ladbrokes