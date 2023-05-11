Bookies Don’t Have A Prayer

When the early betting sees the favourite trading at 8/1 you know you are talking about a very competitive handicap, and with winners at odds of up to 25/1 in the last 10 runnings, all things seem possible. Four-year-olds have taken 13 of the 23 runnings which is an impressive figure, with five and six year olds only managing nine between them, while we are yet to see a winner rated higher than 104, and with only nine outside of the first 15 in the market, we can at least get rid of a few.

Although those statistics hardly inspire massive confidence they do lead to Kingdom Come, one of only two four-year-olds I can see who are currently in the top 15 in the betting (Admiral D is the other one), and as he has won his last three starts he looks a solid each way pick if nothing else, though it is noted that all three victories were on the all-weather at Kempton, and there is no guarantee he will be the same beast on the turf.

There is hope he will handle the cut in the ground with his sire (Kingman) winning the Irish 2000 Guineas on soft to heavy and the Prix Du Haras on soft at Deauville and in a tricky race, he seems to have as good a chance as any.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kingdom Come 2.40pm Ascot 11/1 most bookmakers