Singing For His Supper

When you see something, you cannot unsee it and that leads me to the massively priced Peking Opera, a 33/1 chance for the 1.50pm at Lingfield this afternoon. Formerly in the care of Aidan O’Brien in Ireland, the son of Galileo was bought for 100,000 Guineas at the September sales for a hurdling campaign, winning at Sandown before falling at the last when beaten at Kempton, and reverting to the Flat when last of 10 in the Group Three John Porter Stakes at Newbury.

The Moores are nobody’s fools, and add blinkers to the four-year-old this afternoon as he drops into handicap company for the first time off a mark of 103, and if the headgear works he has every chance.

He won a Listed race at Navan a year ago so is clearly no mug, and finished less than 10 lengths behind Auguste Rodin at The Curragh in the Irish Derby and six lengths behind Vauban in the Group Three Ballyroan Stakes at Naas, all of which suggests he has the ability to go well here IF he can be persuaded to give his all.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet ½ Each Way Peking Opera 1.50pm Lingfield 33/1 most bookmakers