Remarquee-Able Filly Should Go Well at Lingfield

I hate it when I want to oppose a glaringly obvious favourite, so I won’t with Remarquee heading the early betting at Evens for trainer Ralph Beckett as she returns to the track after wind surgery.

We haven’t see her since she came home fourth to Mqse De Seigne at Deauville in the Group One Prix Rothchild last July when she weakened late on over the mile, suggesting the seven furlongs here is her ideal. Add in top-class form including seconds to Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes and to Nashwa in the Falmouth Stsakes, both Group Ones, and she is close to impossible to oppose.

That said my bets will be smaller than normal as she is returning from wind surgery and has to give close to a stone to the younger and race-fit Great Generation, but there will still be some long faces in the betting ring should she fail to land the odds.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Remarquee 3.35pm Lingfield 6/5 most bookmakers