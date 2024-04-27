Sir Michael Is A Dab Hand With The Fillies

Southwell put on the Premier race day this afternoon on the Tapeta, and I will be cracking open the wallet to have bet on Giudecca in the fillies’ handicap over a mile at 2.40pm. Sir Michael Stoute trains the daughter of Ulysses who looks bred to be better with age, but with a Newcastle maiden win on the all-weather on her final start as a two-year-old last September.

She strolled home over the seven furlongs that day despite looking a bit sassy late on, and the furlong extra here looks in her favour. The second third and fourth that day have all won since to give the form a healthy look about it, and although her fitness has to be taken on trust, her stable’s horses are running well enough to suggest she can go close.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Giudecca 2.40pm Southwell 4/1 most bookmakers