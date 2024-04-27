Morning Delight

An unusual bet for me but I am in Hong Kong for the racing and all the buzz outside of the Group One’s seems to be about Hasten Delight who runs in the 10.55am here at Sha Tin. He has only had the two starts in Hong Kong since arriving from Australia, finishing seventh in March but catching the eye with an easy win over course and distance earlier this month.

He races off 7lb more now but there is hope that he may be better than a handicapper over time and if that is the case, expect a late thrust over the six furlongs and a follow up victory under Hugh Bowman.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hasten Delight 10.55am Sha Tin (Hong Kong) SP only at the time of writing