Size Matters

A quiet day as expected on a Monday and I am heading north for both my bets and a quality National Hunt card from Ayr. Sizing Pottsie intrigues heading up from the David Pipe yard for a debut start after leaving Jessica Harrington, and where he return to hurdles for the first time since falling at Fairyhouse in June 2021. He has won a total of four races over fences to add to his sole bumper success, and in novice company here he may prove far too experienced for all of these. Normally I would be worried that this was nothing more than a pipe-opener (pun intended), but I doubt they would send him that far if that was the case and he ought to be able to mount a challenge on his first run after wind-surgery.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pts Win Sizing Pottsie 1.40pm Ayr 4/11 all bookmakers