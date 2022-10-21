Check out this WEEKEND’s TOTE minimum PLACEPOT Guarantees

Wow – what can I add to a headline like that – a quarter of a million pounds guaranteed in the Cheltenham placepot – so (in theory) we don’t even need to find the winner – we just need to be the only one to find a horse to place in every race!
I could bore you with my Scoop 6 selections as well but I am keeping those top-secret for now (if I’m not here next week you all know why) but I will let you know my placepot choices – so you know which horses are more likely to take a tumble!
Cheltenham:
R1 Serious Operator
R2 The Hollow Ginge
R3 Knight Salute
R4 Clear The Runway
R5 Panic Attack
R6 Mahler Mission
The Tote have committed to a minimum £250,000 net placepot guarantee at every Cheltenham meeting, so we’re guaranteeing that minimum at Cheltenham this weekend and they are also guaranteeing a minimum £100,000 net placepot at Doncaster on Saturday.
There are nine races on ITV4 on Saturday, and the Scoop6 continues to rollover. Miraculous really, given there were 500-tickets live going into the Balmoral at Ascot last week.
Scoop6 pool values: Win Fund rollover £57,898, Bonus Fund rollover £277,635…the estimated combined pool is £375k on the day.
Saturday’s Scoop6 races:
1.50 Newbury – 7f Gp3 Horris Hill (9-declared)
2.05 Cheltenham – 3m1f Hcap Chase (10-declared)
3.30 Newbury – 7f Listed 2yo Fillies (11-declared)
3.50 Cheltenham – 3m Pertemps Hcap Hdle (18-declared)
4.10 Doncaster – 5f 0-105 Hcap (13-declared)
4.45 Doncaster – 7f Hcap (22-declared)
Trifecta rollover race – 4.10 Doncaster (5f Vertem Hcap), meaning the Trifecta will start at £41,946 and likely be over £100K on the day.