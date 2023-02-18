Skelton Team Head North

It is always a bit of a guessing game as to how much a horse will or won’t improve for their first run in a long time, but the once-classy Marada came back from an unsuccessful spell in the breeding paddocks to finish last of 10 at Huntingdon last month after last being seen in March 2021.

Sent off a 16/1 chance that day it seems fair to suggest she will have needed the run, but she has been dropped 3lb by the handicapper for that performance which must improve her chances today, and if she is back to her best, a repeat of her second in a far better race in 2021 would be more than good enough here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Marada 3.50pm Carlisle 22/1 William Hill