Ex-French Winner Looks Interesting

Carlisle is my track of choice this Monday afternoon, and if the Venetia Williams trained Icarat is fit enough to do himself justice after eight months off he should go well in the maiden hurdle at 1.15pm.

Formerly with Nick Littmoden who now trains in France, the five-year-old has a bumper win to his name at Craon as well as places at Machecoul and Lyon Parilly and he looks an interesting recruit to hurdles IF he is at his best on this quicker ground.

Bought for 40,000 Euros last summer, his breeding suggests he may actually improve for a sounder surface, though the betting may be the sensible guide to his chances this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Icarat 1.15pm Carlisle 9/4 Bet365